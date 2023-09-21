Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Washington, D.C., for the second time since Russia launched an assault on his country more than 18 months ago.

The Ukrainian president is meeting with members of the House and Senate before heading to the White House for a sit down with President Biden. But Zelenskyy is encountering a slightly different environment on Capitol Hill than he did in December, when Democrats still controlled the House.

A number of Republicans in the GOP-controlled lower chamber are skeptical, if not vocally critical, of the United States’ continued financial assistance of Ukraine, even as Mr. Biden and Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell emphasize how critical that assistance is. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Zelenskyy requested a joint session of Congress, but McCarthy claimed there wasn’t time for that this week.

“I think the best part is sit down walk through the question of what is the plan for victory, what is the plan in the field, the accountability issues that a lot of members have questions, just walk through that,” McCarthy said before meeting with Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy’s Washington visit follows his first in-person appearance at the United Nations since Russia invaded in February 2022. Both Zelenskyy and Mr. Biden emphasized at the U.N. General Assembly that Ukraine’s security is international security.

“If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?” Mr, Biden asked during his UNGA speech.

In a recent interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Zelenskyy warned world order is at stake.

“If Ukraine falls, what will happen in ten years? Just think about it. If [the Russians] reach Poland, what’s next? A Third World War?” Zelenskyy told Scott Pelley in a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. “We’re defending the values of the whole world. And these are Ukrainian people who are paying the highest price. We are truly fighting for our freedom, we are dying. We are not fiction, we are not a book. We are fighting for real with a nuclear state that threatens to destroy the world.”

How to watch Zelenskyy’s visit to WashingtonWhat: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes meetings with top leaders in WashingtonDate: Sept. 21, 2023Time: All day Location: Capitol Hill and the White House Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

