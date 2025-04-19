A beloved heritage site east of Edmonton near Lamont County caught fire late Friday afternoon amid warm, dry conditions and windy weather.

RCMP said several buildings were on fire at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village (UCHV) and evacuation preparations were being made for the rural area surrounding the museum, located about an hour east of Edmonton.

Lamont County said its firefighters responded to the grass fire around 4 p.m., at which time it was still east of Elk Island National Park, behind the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP then got involved about an hour later, as the flames spread out of control, sending out thick, black smoke.

Police to closed the Yellowhead/Highway 16 between the entrance to Elk Island National Park and Range Road 194 in both directions.

RCMP closed Highway 16 after the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village near Elk Island National Park east of Edmonton caught fire on the evening of Friday, April 18, 2025.



Global News



Just after 7 p.m., RCMP sent out an update saying evacuations have begun for properties on Range Road 195, north of Highway 16, in Lamont County.

Anyone with residences not yet affected by the evacuation, but living in the area on the north side of Highway 16, is advised to prepare an evacuation kit and to be ready should the need arise to expand the evacuation zone.

RCMP also confirmed the fire spread to structures inside the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village, but the total number was unknown as of publishing.

The county said the fire was inside the UCHV, impacting the Visitor Centre and other buildings. It has also jumped to the north side of Highway 16 as well.

“Crews are working to contain the fire; high winds are creating challenges, as it is too windy for air support,” Lamont County said in an update around 8:30 p.m.

“We are also following up with a potential small fire in Elk Island National Park with Strathcona County Emergency Services, so other resources can be focused on this fire.

“The focus is on containing and controlling this fire.”

The situation is evolving rapidly and the extent of the damages can’t be confirmed at this time, police said.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was also issued just before 8:30 p.m.

Lamont County said both its crews and aid from surrounding communities like Strathcona County were responding to the fire.

The public is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel.

The fire broke out on a warm, windy evening. The temperature is expected to drop to 7-8 C overnight with a chance of pre-dawn rain.

While Saturday is expected to be cooler, the wind is expected to remain with gusts coming in around 50 hm/h.

Lamont County enacted a fire restriction two days ago for the rural community east of Edmonton, due to continued dry conditions, lack of precipitation, and wind speeds.

The open-air UCHV museum in east-central Alberta, complete with costumed interpreters and dozens of buildings, was founded in 1971 and celebrates the province’s rich Ukrainian history.

Ukrainians first started coming to Alberta in the 1890s, and the province is home to the greatest number of Ukrainian descendants outside of the European nation itself.

Global News has a crew in the area around the Ukrainian Village. This story will be updated as more information is received.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…