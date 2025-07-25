LONDON — United Kingdom-based space surveillance company Spaceflux hopes to introduce a catalog of space objects next year, one that could rival data kept by the United States Space Force and provide satellite conjunction warnings if Europe’s relations with the U.S. were to deteriorate in the future.

To continue reading this article: Register now and get

3 free articles every month. You’ll also receive our weekly SpaceNews This Week newsletter every Friday. Opt-out at any time. Sign in to an existing account Get unlimited access to

SpaceNews.com now. As low as $5 per week* Cancel anytime. Sales tax may apply. No refunds. (*Billed quarterly) See all subscription options