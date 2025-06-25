(Reuters) -Ulta Beauty’s finance chief Paula Oyibo has departed after a little over a year in the role, it said on Wednesday, and named insider Chris Lialios as its interim CFO.

Oyibo took over as chief financial officer in April 2024, succeeding longtime CFO Scott Settersten. Ulta said it had begun the search for Oyibo’s permanent successor.

Lialios, who joined Ulta Beauty in 1999, has handled various roles around accounting and finance at the company.

The company also reaffirmed its annual comparable sales growth target of up to 1.5% and earnings per share forecast of between $22.65 and $23.20.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)