According to Guidant Financial, we’ll be seeing a lot more digital transformation and innovation as more Millennials and Gen X become business owners. That means communication tools will only become even more important. Mail Backup X is hard to beat if you want the best product for email management, backup, archiving, and conversion. Best of all, a lifetime subscription is now available to new users for just $49.99, plus, you can use coupon code SAVE20 at checkout for an additional 20% off.

Emails are easily the most critical part of daily communications and activities for most organizations and individuals. Don’t wait until crucial emails are lost to implement a robust backup solution; you need to plan to keep your mail data safe. Mail Backup X is trusted by over 42,000 home users and businesses worldwide as a one-stop solution for all your email needs.

Backing up your emails is a breeze from all the major email clients, including Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Apple Mail, Thunderbird, and more. You can also backup from mail services like Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook.com, or any service that supports the IMAP protocol. You also get mirror backup with a USB drive or cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and more. Restoring is just as easy, directly to the server account or a different server account.

Your archives will be highly compressed to save up to three times the storage space. You’ll also have an archive file viewer to search and view your archived emails quickly. Import most mail archive files, such as .pst, .ost, .mbox, .olk, and more.

You can even move all emails into a new account in Office 365 for 100% privacy. Your data is secured with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption with your private key, so everything is visible only to you.

It’s no wonder that Mail Backup X is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on AppSumo, and CNET gives it a perfect 5-star rating.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Individual Edition of Mail Backup X, available to new users for just $39.99 when you use coupon code SAVE20 at checkout.

