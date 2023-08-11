Choosing your little one’s Halloween costume is fun and all. But do you want to know what my favorite fall clothing purchase actually is? Matching family Halloween pajamas! Below I have rounded up all of the cutest matching Halloween Pajamas of 2023. That means you are left with the hardest part; figuring out how to choose which ones you want!

Every year, I purchase my kids some festive Halloween pajamas. Last year, my son was very into ‘Skeletons’, so we purchased him a glow-in-the-dark, skeleton pajama set, which he was obsessed with. This year I have got my eyes set on Halloween family pajamas as well. It’s one of my absolute favorite fall traditions!

Shop Our Favorites!



Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Festive Matching Family Halloween Pajamas

Available Sizes: Infant Zip Up, Toddler, Kid, Adult (xs-4x)

Oh, moms, get ready to fall in love with the latest trend this Halloween! Old Navy has released a line of matching family Halloween pajamas that are just too adorable to resist. Imagine your whole crew cuddled up in these spooky yet stylish PJs, perfect for family movie night or a themed slumber party.

The designs range from cute pumpkins (my favorite pictured above) to playful ghosts, ensuring there’s something for every personality in your family. And with Old Navy’s reputation for comfort and affordability, these pajamas make the perfect addition to your Halloween celebration without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out; snag your matching set today!

Available Sizes: Infant – Adult (xs-4x) + Pets

Get ready to light up your Halloween with Target’s Hyde & EEK! Boutique. Their Glow-In-The-Dark Skeleton Halloween Matching Family Suit is classic and fun. These cozy one-piece pajamas feature a glow-in-the-dark skeleton design that will surely add a spooky touch to your family’s Halloween festivities.

They’re comfy, creative, and perfect for those midnight snacks or spirited game nights. And guess what? They’re available in sizes for everyone from the smallest trick-or-treater to Mom and Dad. Embrace the Halloween spirit in style, and grab these bewitching jammies before they vanish!

Available Sizes: 12 months – 9/10 kids

If you’re on the hunt for the cutest Halloween PJs for your little goblins, look no further! The Boo Buddies Matching Two Piece Pajama set from Caden Lane is an absolute must-have. These whimsical jammies, decked out in playful ghosts and adorable patterns, are perfect for little ones who are ready to embrace the Halloween spirit in comfort and style.

While they don’t come in adult sizes, they are still perfect for sibling matching! Crafted for snugness and cuteness, these pajamas are an ideal choice for chilly October nights filled with giggles and ghost stories.

Available Sizes: Infant Zip Up + 2T – 8

Another pair of jammies perfect for sibling matching! Pottery Barn Kids has teamed up with Rifle Paper Co. to create an enchanting Halloween Organic Pajama Set that your little ones will adore.

Made with care from soft organic cotton, these pajamas are designed with whimsical Halloween illustrations that capture the imagination. This cute print has all the Halloween classics from pumpkins to monsters and even black cats! Sized just for kids, these PJs provide the perfect blend of comfort and festive flair.

Available Sizes: Baby, Kids, Adult (xs-xxl), Pets

Spooky Smiles Matching Family Pajamas from Hanna Andersson are here, and they’re a Halloween hit! These matching jammies bring a dose of festive fun for the whole family, featuring cheerful ghostly grins and playful patterns.

Crafted with Hanna Andersson’s well-known quality and comfort, they’re made from soft, organic cotton that’s perfect for snuggling. Available in sizes for kids and adults, they’re a delightful way to get everyone into the Halloween spirit.

You might also enjoy:

Pin it for later: Fun & Festive Halloween Pajamas