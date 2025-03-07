After a group of around 20 ultra-Orthodox Israelis recently entered Lebanese territory without authorization to visit a religious gravesite, Israel’s military has now accompanied hundreds to the same location, a media report said on Friday.

The Israeli army and the ultra-Orthodox have reached an agreement so that the devout Jews can pray at the site, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The tomb believed to be of a Jewish scholar from the 4th century lies on a hill directly on the so-called Blue Line, the international border between Israel and Lebanon.

According to the Times of Israel, the burial site is located between an Israeli army post and a base of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Parts of the Israeli military had deliberately brought residents of Israel into Lebanese territory, the Lebanese army criticized on the platform X.

It spoke of a “blatant violation of Lebanon’s national sovereignty” and a violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah.

In recent weeks, ultra-Orthodox people have repeatedly entered Lebanese territory on their own initiative to reach the grave. According to Israeli police, several people have been detained.

The Times of Israel also reported clashes with the Israeli army. In the past, there have been visits to the tomb accompanied by the army.

According to police, illegally crossing the Lebanese border is punishable in Israel by up to four years in prison.