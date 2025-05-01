Ultra-processed foods are getting a lot of attention. Research links them to cancer, heart disease, inflammation, cognitive decline, and diabetes. Meanwhile U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his cohort warn against the dangers of foods with more than five ingredients—Kennedy himself has claimed “highly chemically processed foods” are the chief culprit behind an epidemic of chronic disease in the U.S.

But new research suggests that in addition to chronic disease, ultra-processed foods may be driving premature deaths. A recent study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine showed that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is significantly linked to increased premature deaths (between ages 30 and 69).

Analyzing data from eight countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, U.K., and U.S.), researchers found that each 10% rise in UPFs’ proportion of total caloric intake raised all-cause mortality risk by 3%. In countries with the highest UPF consumption—like the U.S.—up to 14% of premature deaths are attributable to UPFs, according to the study. For instance, researchers found that in 2018, 124,000 premature deaths in the U.S. were due to the consumption of UPFs.

“UPFs affect health beyond the individual impact of high content of…sodium, trans fats, and sugar because of the changes in the foods during industrial processing and the use of artificial ingredients, including colorants, artificial flavors and sweeteners, emulsifiers, and many other additives and processing aids,” said lead investigator of the study Eduardo Augusto Fernandes Nilson. “So assessing deaths from all-causes associated with UPF consumption allows an overall estimate of the effect of industrial food processing on health.”

4 ultra-processed foods to avoid

Ultra-processed foods are commonly defined under a classification known as NOVA, defining them as containing additives and undergoing significant alterations from their natural state. They tend to be calorie-dense, low in nutrients, and often have long shelf lives.

While this study didn’t look at individual foods’ impact on premature death and mortality risk, another study from last year did. Those researchers found that the following foods were linked with the highest all-cause mortality risk:

Processed meat

Sugary and artificially sweetened beverages

Dairy-based desserts

Ultra-processed breakfast foods like sugary cereal

In that study, researchers found that participants whose diets contained the highest proportion of UPFs had a 4% higher risk of all-cause mortality, as well as an 8% higher risk of mortality from neurodegenerative diseases, compared to those who ate the least ultra-processed food.

For more on how nutrition impacts health:

The most anti-inflammatory foods you can eat to improve energy, mood, and sleep

Ultra-processed foods can undermine your health. Here’s how to identify and avoid them

5 items from this grocery store aisle will help boost your brain health

5 anti-inflammatory snacks that boost energy and focus during your workday

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com