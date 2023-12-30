





An extremely rare Tom Brady card is currently up for auction. In fact, the card is so rare that it comes from an alternative universe in which the seven-time Super Bowl Champion played major league baseball instead of football. And it’s expected to fetch as much as $250,000 by the time the auction ends next month.

The card is part of Topps’ Bowman Draft 2023 set, which features a young Brady as a rookie for the Montreal Expos after he was selected in the 18th round of the MLB Draft by the Expos in 1995. Ultimately, Brady declined the offer, instead following through with his plans to play college football with the University of Michigan, before becoming arguably the greatest NFL player of all time.

According to leading collectibles marketplace Goldin, which is facilitating the auction, the card should be considered the “crown jewel” of the star athlete’s trading card portfolio and the “ultimate prize” for any Brady collector. Among a total of just 81 Brady autographs in the set, the 1-of-1 signed SuperFractor card is the only copy in existence. And because the card was just produced in 2023, it’s also the first time it is being offered on the open market.

“This SuperFractor is one in a million and the most valuable of all cards,” said Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin. “Topps went back in time and created this Tom Brady rookie card this year making it a true 1-of-1 and any Brady collector is going to need to get their hands on it.”

Yet, that may not even be the most valuable card in the Bowman Draft set. Another card signed by Brady comes with an inscription that reads: “If baseball doesn’t work out, there’s always football.” That card already has a whopping $500,000 bounty placed on it by a collector, though it’s unclear if it’s been found yet.

The auction for the 1-of-1 SuperFractor runs through Jan. 13, and at the time of this writing the bidding currently stands at $90,000.