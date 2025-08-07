Ultrasmall optical devices rewrite the rules of light manipulation



by Elizabeth A. Thomson | Materials Research Laboratory



Boston MA (SPX) Aug 05, 2025













In the push to shrink and enhance technologies that control light, MIT researchers have unveiled a new platform that pushes the limits of modern optics through nanophotonics, the manipulation of light on the nanoscale, or billionths of a meter.





The result is a class of ultracompact optical devices that are not only smaller and more efficient than existing technologies, but also dynamically tunable, or switchable, from one optical mode to another. Until now, this has been an elusive combination in nanophotonics.





“This work marks a significant step toward a future in which nanophotonic devices are not only compact and efficient, but also reprogrammable and adaptive, capable of dynamically responding to external inputs. The marriage of emerging quantum materials and established nanophotonics architectures will surely bring advances to both fields,” says Riccardo Comin, MIT’s Class of 1947 Career Development Associate Professor of Physics and leader of the work. Comin is also affiliated with MIT’s Materials Research Laboratory and Research Laboratory of Electronics (RLE).





Comin’s colleagues on the work are Ahmet Kemal Demir, an MIT graduate student in physics; Luca Nessi, a former MIT postdoc who is now a postdoc at Politecnico di Milano; Sachin Vaidya, a postdoc in RLE; Connor A. Occhialini PhD ’24, who is now a postdoc at Columbia University; and Marin Soljacic, the Cecil and Ida Green Professor of Physics at MIT.





Demir and Nessi are co-first authors of the Nature Photonics paper.

Toward new nanophotonic materials

Nanophotonics has traditionally relied on materials like silicon, silicon nitride, or titanium dioxide. These are the building blocks of devices that guide and confine light using structures such as waveguides, resonators, and photonic crystals. The latter are periodic arrangements of materials that control how light propagates, much like how a semiconductor crystal affects electron motion.





While highly effective, these materials are constrained by two major limitations. The first involves their refractive indices. These are a measure of how strongly a material interacts with light; the higher the refractive index, the more the material “grabs” or interacts with the light, bending it more sharply and slowing it down more. The refractive indices of silicon and other traditional nanophotonic materials are often modest, which limits how tightly light can be confined and how small optical devices can be made.





A second major limitation of traditional nanophotonic materials: once a structure is fabricated, its optical behavior is essentially fixed. There is usually no way to significantly reconfigure how it responds to light without physically altering it. “Tunability is essential for many next-gen photonics applications, enabling adaptive imaging, precision sensing, reconfigurable light sources, and trainable optical neural networks,” says Vaidya.

Introducing chromium sulfide bromide

These are the longstanding challenges that chromium sulfide bromide (CrSBr) is poised to solve. CrSBr is a layered quantum material with a rare combination of magnetic order and strong optical response. Central to its unique optical properties are excitons: quasiparticles formed when a material absorbs light and an electron is excited, leaving behind a positively charged “hole.” The electron and hole remain bound together by electrostatic attraction, forming a sort of neutral particle that can strongly interact with light.





In CrSBr, excitons dominate the optical response and are highly sensitive to magnetic fields, which means they can be manipulated using external controls.





Because of these excitons, CrSBr exhibits an exceptionally large refractive index that allows researchers to sculpt the material to fabricate optical structures like photonic crystals that are up to an order of magnitude thinner than those made from traditional materials. “We can make optical structures as thin as 6 nanometers, or just seven layers of atoms stacked on top of each other,” says Demir.





And crucially, by applying a modest magnetic field, the MIT researchers were able to continuously and reversibly switch the optical mode. In other words, they demonstrated the ability to dynamically change how light flows through the nanostructure, all without any moving parts or changes in temperature. “This degree of control is enabled by a giant, magnetically induced shift in the refractive index, far beyond what is typically achievable in established photonic materials,” says Demir.





In fact, the interaction between light and excitons in CrSBr is so strong that it leads to the formation of polaritons, hybrid light-matter particles that inherit properties from both components. These polaritons enable new forms of photonic behavior, such as enhanced nonlinearities and new regimes of quantum light transport. And unlike conventional systems that require external optical cavities to reach this regime, CrSBr supports polaritons intrinsically.





While this demonstration uses standalone CrSBr flakes, the material can also be integrated into existing photonic platforms, such as integrated photonic circuits. This makes CrSBr immediately relevant to real-world applications, where it can serve as a tunable layer or component in otherwise passive devices.





The MIT results were achieved at very cold temperatures of up to 132 kelvins (-222 degrees Fahrenheit). Although this is below room temperature, there are compelling use cases, such as quantum simulation, nonlinear optics, and reconfigurable polaritonic platforms, where the unparalleled tunability of CrSBr could justify operation in cryogenic environments.





In other words, says Demir, “CrSBr is so unique with respect to other common materials that even going down to cryogenic temperatures will be worth the trouble, hopefully.”





That said, the team is also exploring related materials with higher magnetic ordering temperatures to enable similar functionality at more accessible conditions.





This work was supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Army Research Office, and a MathWorks Science Fellowship. The work was performed in part at MIT.nano.





Research Report:“Tunable nanophotonic devices and cavities based on a two-dimensional magnet”







