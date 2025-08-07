Image credit: Nusuk.sa/Website

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has introduced a new feature that allows pilgrims to use the Nusuk App without consuming internet data, thanks to a collaboration with major Saudi telecom providers, stc, Mobily, and Zain.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the digital experience for pilgrims during Hajj, Umrah, and visits to Al Rawdah Al Sharifah.

According to ministry spokesperson Dr Ghassan Al Nuwaimi, the feature is now available to all users with local SIM cards, including citizens, residents, and visitors. It enables them to access all Nusuk services, such as permit issuance, booking, navigation, and inquiries, without requiring an active data plan.

Enhanced services to support pilgrims’ needs

Dr Al Nuwaimi emphasised that this step marks a significant leap in facilitating pilgrim services and ensuring ease of access to essential digital tools. Key features include booking Haramain High Speed Train tickets, navigating through the app’s interactive maps, using the AI assistant, and submitting inquiries or reports, all without using mobile data.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that this development will positively impact the pilgrim experience by empowering users to manage their journey with greater ease and convenience.

Nusuk platform CEO Eng. Ahmed Al Maiman highlighted that the partnership with telecom operators strengthens crowd management, streamlines access to real-time information, and helps reduce the number of lost individuals during peak pilgrimage seasons. It also speeds up the permit verification process, ensuring a smoother overall experience.

The move reflects the ministry’s broader commitment to digital transformation, aiming to build an inclusive technical infrastructure that removes both technical and financial barriers. It’s a step toward a smarter, more accessible pilgrimage experience for millions of users worldwide.