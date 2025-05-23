UN’s office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs (Ocha) reported that continued high levels of Israeli settler violence in the West Bank is “having an alarming impact on Palestinians”, during a UN press briefing on Friday.

Ocha reported at least 28 Israeli settler attacks that resulted in casualties, property damage or both, between 13 and 19 May.

This includes attacks on 20 Palestinian households near Ramallah, which caused 120 people to flee, and the arson attacks by nearly 150 masked settlers at Bruqin, in the Salfit area.