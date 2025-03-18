Tom Fletcher, head of the UN’s humanitarian affairs bureau, has reacted to the “dreadful news” of Israel’s deadly attacks on Gaza, urging all those with influence to put an end to the war.
“Our humanitarians have done everything possible to save as many lives as we could in Gaza. Immense suffering among survivors. And now this,” he said on X. “Everyone with influence must insist this stop.”
— Tom Fletcher (@UNReliefChief) March 18, 2025