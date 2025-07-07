UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his call for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Speaking at the BRICS summit in Brazil, Guterres said peace also requires an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of captives, unimpeded humanitarian access, and an end to violence and occupation of the West Bank.

He also voiced concern over the growing weaponisation of artificial intelligence, warning that “peace is more urgent than ever” and calling for a global governance framework rooted in justice and human rights.