Over a dozen human rights experts have denounced Israel for resuming what they described as “weaponised starvation” in Gaza after its decision to stall ceasefire efforts and block humanitarian aid from entering the enclave.

The move “flagrantly breaches international law and any prospects of peace”, the independent UN experts said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are alarmed by Israel’s decision to suspend once again all goods and supplies, including life-saving humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip,” they added.

“As the occupying power, Israel is always obliged to ensure sufficient food, medical supplies and other relief services. By deliberately cutting vital supplies, including those relating to sexual and reproductive health, and assistive devices for persons with disabilities, Israel is once again weaponising aid.”

The press release added that such blockades violate international humanitarian and human rights laws and are considered war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute.

“The so-called three phase ceasefire deal should have led to a permanent cessation of hostilities and the release of all Palestinians and Israelis unlawfully detained as a most basic requisite for sustainable peace. Instead, they resulted in further violence and even further destruction of Palestinian life. This is both unlawful and utterly inhumane.”

According to the experts, a total siege policy against Palestinians who have repeatedly been displaced with 80 percent of farmland and civilian infrastructure destroyed will only “aggravate the dire situation”.

“Creating unliveable conditions for the Palestinians under Israeli occupation appears to be Israel’s determination across the entire occupied Palestinian territory, from the decimated Gaza Strip to the West Bank,” the joint press release notes.

“The reality is that while the ceasefire restored a glimpse of hope for Palestinians and Israelis, it ‘never ended’ fire against the Palestinians.”

Although the fighting officially halted on 19 January, the Israeli army has repeatedly violated the truce, carrying out air strikes and firing on Palestinians since the ceasefire began.

“We are particularly dismayed by the swift endorsement by some states and regional organisations of Israel’s justification to cut off aid to Gaza as a reaction to Hamas’ alleged violations of the ceasefire, while Israel’s numerous infringements of the ceasefire went largely unreported,” the experts added.

They urged mediators to intervene and uphold the truce agreement, calling on international actors to take action to end “this brutal and endless assault on the Palestinian people and their rights, lest the whole world be swept up in this storm of lawlessness and injustice”.

Re-open ‘gates of hell’

The announcement followed calls by Israeli ministers to re-open the “gates of hell” in the besieged enclave, celebrating the aid blockade and urging for the cutting of power and water supply.

The halting of aid was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Sunday.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the decision as an “important step in the right direction”, adding in another statement that the next step in the war in Gaza will be cutting off the electricity and water and “opening the gates of hell on Gaza with a powerful, deadly and quick attack”.

The announcement sparked backlash among rights groups and experts, with many warning that it could deepen the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israel’s former national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, urged for the “complete shutdown of electricity and water” on Monday alongside the bombing of aid in Gaza, despite rights groups and experts warning of famine in the besieged enclave.

Ben Gvir said that such measures should be taken in the Gaza Strip to “starve” Hamas before resuming the war “so that we can later crush them easily”.

Plans by Israeli authorities to cut off water and electricity were already circulating prior to Ben Gvir’s statement.

They are part of a strategy meant to apply “maximum pressure on the Gaza Strip and Hamas”, according to Israeli broadcaster Kan 11.