



ECONOMYNEXT – The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has met Sri Lanka’s prime minister and foreign minister.

“We discussed matters of mutual interest related to human rights,” Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said after the meeting.

“I also briefed him on progress on reconciliation efforts and human rights since the new Government assumed office.”

Turk, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka, is scheduled to visit the Chemmani mass grave in the north of the country on Wednesday, sources said.

On Monday Turk met Prime Minister Harini Amrasuriya. (Colombo/Jun24/2025)