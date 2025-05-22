Paris, France, 22 May 2025 – Greenpeace International is alarmed by the state of the UN Ocean Conference draft declaration which falls far short of expectations, with less than three weeks to the start in Nice, France. Rather than establishing the ambition shown by states to protect the oceans,the current text – set to be published as the final text of the upcoming conference – lacks the necessary ambition to address the crisis facing the oceans.

The third, and supposedly final, draft declaration fails to include the key measures needed to ensure the ocean recovers from decades of abuse and can withstand the impacts of global climate change.

Megan Randles, UNOC Head of Delegation for Greenpeace International, said: “We’re shocked after all the fine words from the organisers of this conference to find a declaration text that lacks the ambition needed to protect the oceans. The UN Ocean Conference was supposed to be the moment when governments turned the tide and showcased genuine progress. Instead, we are handed a weak political declaration with glaring omissions and weak language.

“The current text makes clear governments once again aren’t serious about protecting the oceans, and are satisfied to say fine words but not deliver real change at sea. It also fails to recognise the rights and leadership of coastal communities and Indigenous Peoples, who are on the frontlines of ocean stewardship. Unless this Declaration is drastically improved, the UN Ocean Conference will become a meaningless talking shop.”

The glaring omissions or regressions from earlier draft texts are:

Pitifully weak language on deep sea mining, with no reference to a moratorium on this dangerous industry, and the removal of any reference to applying the precautionary principle, which appeared in early drafts. [1]

with no reference to a moratorium on this dangerous industry, and the removal of any reference to applying the precautionary principle, which appeared in early drafts. [1] The lack of any urgency on the Global Ocean Treaty ratification , or reflection that the governmental self-set deadline to reach 60 ratifications by this Conference is set to be missed. [2]

, or reflection that the governmental self-set deadline to reach 60 ratifications by this Conference is set to be missed. [2] Failure to recognise that the Global Ocean Treaty is fundamental to deliver on the 30 by 30 target agreed under the Convention on Biological Diversity, as the Global Ocean Treaty is the only legal tool that can deliver this universally agreed and binding UN target on the high seas, which make ⅔ of the world’s ocean. [3]

agreed under the Convention on Biological Diversity, as the Global Ocean Treaty is the only legal tool that can deliver this universally agreed and binding UN target on the high seas, which make ⅔ of the world’s ocean. [3] The absence of a clear reference to the need to reduce plastic production. While there is a brief mention in the text on the development of an internationally binding instrument on plastic, it makes no mention of the need to reduce production.[4]

While there is a brief mention in the text on the development of an internationally binding instrument on plastic, it makes no mention of the need to reduce production.[4] No mention of key issues such as addressing labour and human rights abuses in distant water fishing fleets or ensuring the protection of vulnerable marine ecosystems from the impact of destructive fishing practices – crucial issues that are fundamental to global marine conservation.

in distant water fishing fleets – crucial issues that are fundamental to global marine conservation. The removal of a “human rights-based” approach to protecting the oceans which undermines accountability in ocean governance. Otherwise, there is no guarantee that policies will protect the rights of those most dependent on — and essential to — ocean stewardship. This weakens the foundation for just, inclusive, and effective marine protection, and must be urgently addressed.[5]

to protecting the oceans which undermines accountability in ocean governance. Otherwise, there is no guarantee that policies will protect the rights of those most dependent on — and essential to — ocean stewardship. This weakens the foundation for just, inclusive, and effective marine protection, and must be urgently addressed.[5] No concrete commitments to additional financial resources.

From aboard the Rainbow Warrior in the Tasman Sea, Georgia Whitaker, Senior Oceans Campaigner at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said: “The Australian government has the opportunity to step up and showcase true global leadership on ocean protection at the UN Oceans Conference. The eyes of the world are now on the re-elected Albanese government that signed the Global Ocean Treaty in 2023, but has been dragging its feet, yet to bring its promise into law. We are calling on the Australian government to ratify the Global Ocean Treaty in the first 100 days of government, and propose ocean sanctuaries in the Lord Howe Rise and South Tasman Sea between Australia and Aotearoa-New Zealand, to help protect precious marine life being decimated by brutal industrial fishing.”

A new analysis released this week by Greenpeace Australia Pacific has revealed the shocking extent of ocean destruction and shark bycatch in the Pacific Ocean in lieu of protection possible under the treaty.

“Australia’s approach to deep sea mining will be watched closely by the rest of the world. The Albanese government must join the 33 other countries, including some of our Pacific neighbours, and back a moratorium on deep sea mining to protect our precious blue backyard,” Whitaker added.

The UN Ocean Conference follows the world’s first deep sea mining application for the international seabed, recently submitted by The Metals Company to the US government, as opposed to the UN regulator, amid high political controversy. This unilateral action undermines the UN, potentially is in violation of international law, and should be condemned by all States at the UN Ocean Conference.

As of today, 21 countries have ratified the Global Ocean Treaty, and 33 countries support a moratorium on deep sea mining.

The United Nations Oceans Conference will be held in Nice, France from 9 – 13 June.

[1] The Zero Draft of the Political Declaration “emphasized the importance of a precautionary approach” in relation to seabed mining. The reference has been deleted from the final draft.

[2] The Treaty will only enter into force 120 days after 60 countries have ratified. The UN Secretary-General is required to convene the first meeting of the COP to the Agreement no later than one year after its entry into force. France had targeted for the Global Ocean Treaty to enter into force by the conference.

[3] Paragraph 21 of the Zero Draft of the Political Declaration stated “We recognise the important role the Agreement will play in achieving 30×30.” That reference has been removed from the final draft.

[4] The final version of the Political Declaration deletes critical mentions to the urgency of addressing plastics pollution or its human health impacts, which were present in earlier drafts. Astrid Puentes Riaño, Special Rapporteur on the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, stated on May 20th that “Human rights must be the core of ocean governance and of every ocean pledge”

[5] Paragraph 2 of the second version of the Draft Political Declaration stated that “We must act with urgency to face this challenge with bold, ambitious, human rights-based, just and transformative action.” The reference to human-right based actions has been removed.