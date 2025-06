Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa), criticised the newly introduced US-supported aid distribution system in Gaza on Tuesday, describing it as “an abomination.”

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Lazzarini said the mechanism “humiliates and degrades desperate people” and warned it was “a death trap costing more lives than it saves.”

On Tuesday alone Israeli forces have killed 71 Palestinians, including 50 who were waiting to receive aid.