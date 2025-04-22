Israel has blocked all forms of aid from entering the Gaza Strip for 50 days, with the impact on civilians described as “very serious”, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, according to Wafa news agency.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday evening, Dujarric warned that food stocks had dropped to “dangerously” low levels, while medicine, medical supplies and vaccines were running out.

He said both children and adults were suffering from hunger, and that the health system in Gaza was on the verge of collapse. “Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced,” he said, adding that Israeli attacks on humanitarian and health workers had also increased.