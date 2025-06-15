ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka will be deprived of key benefits in marine ecosystem research by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) due to the government’s delay in formulating standard operating procedures (SOP) to handle foreign research vessels, sources in the government and UN said.

The FAO has coordinated the deployment of the “Dr Fridtj of Nansen” (F. Nansen), a state-of-the-art vessel to Sri Lanka from July 15-August 20 2025, following the request by the Sri Lanka government to the United Nations dated on November 24, 2023.

A UN document sent to the government showed that the the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources has responded in a letter dated May 19, 2025 saying the F. Nansen’s visit has to be cancelled “pending the development of standard operating procedures for foreign research vessels”.

“The cancellation of the visit would not only incur direct losses of over $1 million to Sri Lanka through the FAO, but also reduce the efficacy of upcoming programming financed by the Green Climate Fund which would heavily rely on the data generated by the F. Nansen,” the UN document said.

“If the current visit should be canceled, another would not be feasible until after 2030. Moreover, cancelling the visit would deprive the country of critical data essential to the government’s decision making, damaging the prospects for economic development in a key sector of the economy.”

“The office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator would therefore request the esteemed Ministry’s consideration to allow the visit to proceed under the United Nations flag, on the basis of the formal request from the government.”

“The Resident Coordinator remains available for a meeting at the earliest convenience to discuss the way forward and provide any additional information required.”

The UN said the vessel is equipped to support Sri Lanka in the sustainable management of marine ecosystems and aquatic resources, in line with the request expressed by the Sri Lankan government.

“Against the background of declining fishing yields, the visit of the F. Nansen will play a vital role in assisting Sri Lanka’s marine institutes in gaining urgent insights into the health of the marine ecosystem and ensure long-term food security from the sea,” the UN said in the document

“With advanced technology on board, the vessel will help to uncover the health, abundance, and dynamics of life below water, guiding decisions for responsible ocean stewardship, safeguarding fish stocks, diversifying through underutilized marine resources, fulfilling global sustainability and climate commitments under the SDGS, and maintaining and expanding export markets and preserving marine biodiversity.”

The F. Nansen’s visit to Sri Lanka is organized through a partnership between the FAO and the national government, sailing under the United Nations flag.

Sri Lankan fisheries experts and scientists from the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency as well as officers from the Sri Lankan Navy will be closely working with the F. Nansen technical team in implementing activities in full adherence with all pertinent national legislation, the UN said.

“All data collected will be published only with the government’s prior clearance.”

Sri Lanka’s one-year moratorium over foreign research vessels ended in December last year.

That moratorium was imposed by Sri Lanka’s previous government amid pressure by India and the United States over Chinese vessels coming for research purposes.

Both QUAD members pressed Sri Lanka after two Chinese research vessels came to the island nation within 14 months.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake-led government’s cabinet in January decided to appoint a new committee to review the existing SOP and come up with a new SOP to facilitate foreign research ships.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath in January said the committee, under his leadership, will come up with the criteria which we should consider when these ships come to Sri Lankan waters.

However, that committee is yet to be established, a top Foreign Ministry official told EconomyNext.

Sri Lanka is facing diplomatic challenges in allowing foreign research vessels within its waters due to geopolitical issues related to India and China.

Sri Lanka and China have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on maritime cooperation amid Indian concerns over Chinese research ships visiting the Indian Ocean.

In April, Sri Lanka signed a Defence Cooperation MOU which said both neighbour countries will exchange information in maritime and other domains on mutual consent without elaborating.

Foreign Minister Herath in January said Sri Lanka does not have to take approval from India or inform the neighbour on visit of any foreign vessels. Government officials have said some previous governments have maintained such practices to maintain better relationships with India. (Colombo/June 14/2025)