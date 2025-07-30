Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza told told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the sanctions recently imposed on her by the Trump administration will have serious impacts on her life and work.

“It’s very serious to be on the list of the people sanctioned by the US,” Albanese said, adding that individuals sanctioned by the US cannot have financial interactions or credit cards with any American bank.

When used in “a political way,” she said the sanctions “are harmful, dangerous.”

“My daughter is American. I’ve been living in the US, and I have some assets there. So of course, it’s going to harm me,” Albanese said.

“What can I do? I did everything I did in good faith, and knowing that, my commitment to justice is more important than personal interests.”