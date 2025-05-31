Michael Fakhri, the UN special rapporteur on the right to food, told Al Jazeera that it was “safe to say” there is famine in Gaza, noting that it’s impossible to reach a formal conclusion because Israel has totally besieged the enclave, with experts unable to access the population.

He also said that Israel and the US were using the trickle of aid entering the enclave “as bait to corral people” into military zones.

“It’s about humiliating people, and it’s about controlling the population. This has nothing to do with stopping starvation,” he said.