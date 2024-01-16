Uncle Murda has added to the recent string of confessions about authenticity in Hip Hop, admitting to fabricating a claim he made during his come-up.

During an interview with The Danza Project in early January, the G-Unit affiliate talked about the image rappers portray and how truthful he has been over the years in cultivating his own.

“All rappers lie,” he began. “I remember I lied about getting shot in the head. That was early on in my career — I lied about getting shot in the head because I wanted to like, ‘Aight, shit, maybe I could get this whole 2Pac–50 Cent wave going on right now, n-gga.’

“I just had the song with JAY-Z and Fab[olous] — the ‘Brooklyn’ record — and it was good momentum […] there really was a shooting that took place, and I’m like, let me act like I got shot in the head for real, and then it’s going to be like, ‘Oh shit! Murda got shot in the head! The next day he back like ain’t shit happen.’”

Adding more context to how he pulled it off, the 43-year-old said: “I was actually in a car that did get shot up, so it was a piece of glass from when the bullets hit the window — a piece of glass from the window actually cut my head and it was a little blood on my face, so it looked like it was a believable story at the time.”

Check out the interview below:

In November, Fat Joe raised a lot of eyebrows when he admitted to lying in the majority of his lyrics. During a CNN interview with Gayle King, he discussed how Young Thug‘s lyrics can be used against him in the ongoing YSL RICO case and even revealed that he’s lied in most of his own.

“I’ve been rapping professionally for 30 years — I’ve lied in almost 95 percent of my songs,” he began. “I’m being honest. I write like I feel that day. I’m just being creative. You couldn’t build a jail high enough for the lyrics I’ve said on songs which are all untrue.”

The Terror Squad MC then added: “What’s even more horrible is that the district attorneys, they know those lyrics ain’t real. They know that’s creativity. But if it helps their case, they’ll use it to put these guys in jail.

“And here, we’re having a fun show about it and discussion, but there really is six defendants in Atlanta who might spend the rest of their lives in jail for something that’s totally not true. This is very serious. This destroys families.”

As people began questioning his credibility, Joey Crack took a moment to set the record straight about his comments during a livestream on Instagram. In explaining himself, he pointed out that rappers “move off of inspiration,” switching between a range of emotions such as anger, love, peace and tranquility.

“I had to say 95 percent of what I say is a lie so that they can understand that it’s unfair to try some kids for the rest of their life with shit they might’ve not done,” Joe said. “What you gotta understand is that it’s creativity […] now if I say I use my imagination, my creativity in my music don’t mean I ain’t live a real fuckin’ life in the streets.”