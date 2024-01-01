Uncle Murda has dropped his latest annual “Rap Up” song, and this year’s edition is loaded with humorous — and in some cases brutal — commentary aimed at André 3000, Sexyy Red, Gunna, and many more.

Released on Monday (January 1), “Rap Up 2023” finds the Brooklyn rap veteran turning all the drama and headlines from the past 12 months into a six-minute end-of-year recap.

Weighing in on André 3000’s polarizing solo album New Blue Sun, Murda echoes the sentiment shared by the likes of Joe Budden and DJ Vlad, and lets it be known that he isn’t a fan.

“André 3000 finally put some shit out/ Honestly, he was better off not putting shit out/ I was tryna catch a vibe but I just couldn’t catch the shit/ All he did was play flute, I wish he woulda said some shit,” he raps over a sample of the 1983 hit “All Night Long” by the Mary Jane Girls, which has been famously flipped by Mary J. Blige, LL COOL J and Big Daddy Kane.

The 50 Cent affiliate also has mixed feelings about one of 2023’s biggest breakout stars — and HipHopDX‘s Rookie of the Year — Sexyy Red.

“Sexyy Red made a sex tape and I saw it, I think she got pregnant while she was getting recorded/ And I heard she said she got chlamydia twice, that bitch ratchet, let me try to give that girl some advice,” he spits.

“It’s okay to shake your ass and put your hands on your knees/ But put a condom on to avoid catching STDs/ Your pussy pink and booty hole brown, are you serious?/ Little girl’s shouldn’t be listening to that shit, period.”

As for the ongoing tension surrounding the YSL RICO trial, Uncle Murda calls on Young Thug to clear up the allegations that Gunna is a “snitch” while reluctantly giving props to the latter’s A Gift & A Curse album.

related news Uncle Murda Goes In On Kanye West, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion & More On ‘Rap Up 2022’ January 1, 2023

“Free Young Thug or give him bail, let’s be fair/ He’s been going back and forth to court now for like three years/ Y’all really doing too much now, that’s a lot/ Young Thug’s n-ggas wanna know if Gunna rat or not/ Is he is or he ain’t, Young Thug just say this shit/ ‘Cause the album kinda hot but I don’t be wanting to play the shit.”

Uncle Murda tackles other hot-button topics like Remy Ma allegedly cheating on Papoose, Keke Palmer’s claims of abuse against her ex Darius Jackson and Jamie Foxx’s “medical complication,” which he suggests was a result of “bad coke.”

Boosie Badazz and T.I.’s turbulent relationship, Lizzo’s sexual harassment lawsuit and Blueface’s claims that he slept with Soulja Boy’s baby mother and that Offset cheated on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock are also chewed over.

One delicate subject that isn’t discussed, however, are the string of sexual assault lawsuits that have been filed against Diddy — although Uncle Murda says on the song that he “might” address them in an upcoming “part two.”

Listen to “Rap Up 2023” and see a full list of his highlighted lyrics below.

On Jamie Foxx:

“Jamie Foxx sniffed some bad coke and almost died/ Probably had Fentanyl in it, I’m just glad he alive/ But these n-ggas gonna learn they gotta leave them drugs/ N-gga, Jamie Foxx came back looking like a fucking clone.”

On Blueface & Soulja Boy:

“Blueface the first rapper to fuck Soulja Boy baby mother/ She was in his video, he had the evidence/ Think about it, Soulja Boy been kinda quiet ever since/ He was tryna scream a little bit but that shit ain’t work/ Deep down inside you could see he was really hurt.”

On Young Thug & Gunna:

“Donald Trump got locked up, had to take a mugshot/He got the same district attorney bitch Young Thug got/ Free Young Thug or give him bail, let’s be fair/ He’s been going back and forth to court now for like three years/ Y’all really doing too much now, that’s a lot/ Young Thug’s n-ggas wanna know if Gunna rat or not/ Is he is or he ain’t, Young Thug just say this shit/ ‘Cause the album kinda hot but I don’t be wanting to play the shit.”

On Lil Baby & Gunna:

“Lil Baby calling him a rat they not on good terms/ Gunna dissed Lil Baby on the track, say he in business with a snitch, he called his boss a rat/ That paperwork on P from QC ain’t adding up/ 1090 Jake had that n-gga mad as fuck/ He even accused Finesse2Tymes of ratting/ How that n-gga 1090 Jake always know what happened?”

On Boosie Badazz & T.I.:

“Lil Boosie was out here saying T.I. snitching too/ Then he apologized, T.I. was buggin’ out/ They did an album together, that shit ain’t never coming out/ Look, even if it do or it don’t, who cares?/ Shit, ain’t nobody really out here waiting to go and hear that shit.”

On Troy Ave & Taxstone:

“Troy Ave really went to court and got on the stand/ N-gga snitched on Taxstone ’cause he bodied his man/ You supposed to keep it in the streets, I hate when n-ggas tell on n-ggas/ I don’t fuck with Taxstone but I don’t be wishing jail on n-ggas/ Troy Ave lost his chain on that night all that shit happened/ But it was fake, seven years later found out Maino had it.”

On Joe Budden & Taxstone:

“Crazy how n-ggas just be out here taking Ls/ Taxstone got Joe Budden punched in the face from jail/ Joe Budden had told Taxstone to suck a dick, so Taxstone got Joe Budden punched in his shit/ And Joe Budden said Drake album was wack this year/ Then Drake broke down Joe Budden’s whole rap career.”

On Cardi B & Offset:

“Blueface still saying that kid ain’t his, he said Chrisean fucked Offset in Cardi B crib/ He really went to the internet to go write that/ If it’s true, how you gon’ snitch on Offset like that?/ He put the day and the time up, n-gga had proof, how you cheat on Cardi B for a bitch with a missing tooth?/ Hope you ain’t play yourself and hit that, n-gga/ Cardi was on the ‘Gram calling you a bitch-ass n-gga.”

On Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez:

“Meg Thee Stallion out here saying she no longer for the streets/ Tory got 10 years for shooting that ho in her feet/ She was out here fucking, I ain’t know she was that loose.”

On Remy Ma & Papoose:

“Remy Ma and her new boyfriend got knocked out by Papoose/ He look like Papoose a little bit, he battle rap/ All the females is mad at Remy for cheating on Pap/ But allegedly, respectfully, ’cause they ain’t divorced yet.”

On Nicki Minaj & Elliott Wilson:

“Nicki husband was really outside waiting on Offset/ Nicki did 220K when her shit dropped/ Meek and Ross did 31K, their shit flopped/ Elliott Wilson was saying a lot on Kai Cenat/ ‘Cause Nicki went on Kai platform when her shit dropped/ Elliott was like, ‘This not what Hip Hop about’/ Nicki told Elliott get JAY-Z dick out his mouth.”

On Da Brat:

“Da Brat had a baby but the kid ain’t gonna know the father/ What y’all gonna tell that boy when he got older?/ On top that, her girl got a white sperm donor.”

On Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert:

“Teyana Taylor left Iman Shump, then he start buggin’/ He gon’ miss all them threesomes she allowed when they were fucking.”

On Usher & Keke Palmer:

“Usher out here fucking up relationships, look at Keke Palmer and her baby father, he hate that bitch/ On top of that, she was in Usher’s video/ Usher had Keke out here looking like a silly ho/ Her baby father beat her up after all that/ N-ggas will fuck you up for hitting Keke, you better fall back.”

On Lizzo:

“Lizzo out here calling bitches fat like she not fat/ That’s like the muthafucking pot calling the kettle black/ I seen them girls you was talking about while you tell ’em that/ I bet you your refrigerator filled up with hella snacks.”