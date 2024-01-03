Uncle Murda is back with more smoke as the latest installment of his three-part “Rap Up” series for 2023 is now live.

On Tuesday (January 2), the New York City MC recapped the past year in the second episode of “Rap Up 2023,” addressing a number of scandalous moments from for the previous 12 months.

“Jada Pinkett back on her shit again/ Bitch doin’ interviews on 2Pac dick again/ Will Smith need a new wife, I hope he find one/ She embaressin’ the family like T.I. and Tiny son,” he raps.

There are also several other brutal shots at Diddy, Keefe D, and others.

On Monday (January 1), the G-Unit signee joined The Danza Project to talk about his latest release and its new format.

“We got three parts this year,” he explained. “I actually had a conversation with 50 [Cent] about it last year, and he was telling me I should start breaking them into parts just because how much sometimes people be looking forward to it.”

Uncle Murda dropped the first part of 2023’s “Rap Up” on New Years Day, and it is loaded with humorous — and in some cases brutal — commentary aimed at André 3000, Sexyy Red, Gunna, and many more.

The six-minute track features the Brooklyn rap veteran turning all the drama and headlines into a bar-heavy retrospective with no filter.

Weighing in on André 3000’s polarizing solo album New Blue Sun, Murda echoes the sentiment shared by the likes of Joe Budden and DJ Vlad, and lets it be known that he isn’t a fan.

“André 3000 finally put some shit out/ Honestly, he was better off not putting shit out/ I was tryna catch a vibe but I just couldn’t catch the shit/ All he did was play flute, I wish he woulda said some shit,” he raps over a sample of the 1983 hit “All Night Long” by the Mary Jane Girls, which has been famously flipped by Mary J. Blige, LL COOL J and Big Daddy Kane.

He also has mixed feelings about one of 2023’s biggest breakout stars — and HipHopDX’s Rookie of the Year — Sexyy Red.

“Sexyy Red made a sex tape and I saw it, I think she got pregnant while she was getting recorded/ And I heard she said she got chlamydia twice, that bitch ratchet, let me try to give that girl some advice,” he spits.

“It’s okay to shake your ass and put your hands on your knees/ But put a condom on to avoid catching STDs/ Your pussy pink and booty hole brown, are you serious?/ Little girl’s shouldn’t be listening to that shit, period.”

As for the ongoing tension surrounding the YSL RICO trial, Uncle Murda calls on Young Thug to clear up the allegations that Gunna is a “snitch” while reluctantly giving props to the latter’s A Gift & A Curse album.

“Free Young Thug or give him bail, let’s be fair/ He’s been going back and forth to court now for like three years/ Y’all really doing too much now, that’s a lot/ Young Thug’s n-ggas wanna know if Gunna rat or not/ Is he is or he ain’t, Young Thug just say this shit/ ‘Cause the album kinda hot but I don’t be wanting to play the shit.”