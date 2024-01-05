Uncle Murda has recruited the likes of Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and more for his long-awaited album, The Lenny Grant Story.

The Brooklyn native has been teasing the LP for over a year now, and he acknowledged that when announcing its official release date in a new interview with The Danza Project podcast that dropped on Tuesday (January 2).

“I know I been saying that shit forever, but The Lenny Grant Story is actually coming out around the 30 of January,” he said. “This January – 2024. I got my boy Benny The Butcher on there, Jadakiss, Conway, Symba, Styles P. We got some nice surprise guests on there.”

You can watch the clip below.

Uncle Murda is seemingly making good use of the commotion around his annual year-end “Rap Up” song, which this year came in three parts as he had a variety of things to address from a wild 2023.

In his first “Rap Up 2023” installment, Murda weighed in on topics such as André 3000’s polarizing debut album and Gunna allegedly snitching on Young Thug.

On the OutKast legend’s instrumental flute album New Blue Sun, he rapped: “André 3000 finally put some shit out/ Honestly, he was better off not putting shit out/ I was tryna catch a vibe but I just couldn’t catch the shit/ All he did was play flute, I wish he woulda said some shit.”

In the second part of the song, Uncle Murda candidly addressed Diddy’s sexual assault allegations, Keefe D’s arrest over 2Pac’s 1996 murder and Jada Pinkett Smith “embarrassing” Will Smith and their family with her intimate confessions.

And in the third and final installment, Murda took aim at more targets including DJ Envy, Kodak Black and Trick Daddy.

“Kodak Black was on ‘Drink Champs’ looking bad, shit wasn’t funny/ Trying to explain why it’s cool to take Tekashi money/ You really did a song with a n-gga that ratted/ Got locked up for swallowing coke, you really an addict,” he raps.

After recapping events such as 6ix9ine getting beaten up at an L.A. Fitness and the rumors that Ashanti is pregnant with Nelly’s baby, Uncle Murda tears into Trick Daddy.

“Trick Daddy talking reckless, n-gga, you want smoke?/ I seen that video you made, you had to be on coke/ You had a cooking apron on saying I start a lot/ Don’t get punched in the face like Charleston White in the barbershop,” he spits, referencing the Florida rap veteran’s previous criticism of Murda’s “Rap Up” series.