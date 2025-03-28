Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new army chief ahead of planned protests on Monday, called by a group of war veterans who want to force the president to resign.

The former major general, Emmanuel Matutu, takes over with immediate effect.

President Mnangagwa has faced calls from his former supporters to step down citing mismanagement and corruption.

Earlier this week Mnangagwa abruptly retired his army chief, appointing him sports and arts and culture minister.

While it’s not clear how much public support the veterans have for their planned protests, the security minister has warned Zimbabweans against taking part in the demonstrations.

The police have announced a four-day ban around the capital on the carrying of weapons or any instruments that can be used to cause violence.

More BBC stories on Zimbabwe:

[Getty Images/BBC]

