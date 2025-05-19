India’s intelligence and counter-terror agencies have intensified a crackdown on cross-border espionage networks, with recent arrests revealing a web of local collaborators allegedly working for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Shahzad, a resident of Moradabad, who had allegedly been operating as a courier of intelligence under the garb of cross-border smuggling. A case was filed under relevant legal sections at ATS headquarters in Lucknow, and Shahzad was arrested on Monday. He is now in custody and undergoing interrogation.

“On confirmation of this information, FIR was registered under sections 148 and 152 at ATS, Lucknow. Shahzad was arrested today (May 19) by UP ATS from Moradabad, who is being presented before the court as per rules, and further legal action is being taken,” said an ATS statemen.

According to officials, Shahzad was illegally transporting goods like clothes, spices, and cosmetics across the India-Pakistan border, while covertly passing on critical security information to ISI handlers.

The ATS said Shahzad maintained active communication with ISI agents and had even arranged for individuals from Rampur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh to travel to Pakistan under the pretense of smuggling, only to be recruited for espionage.

Live Events



“Shahzad has good relations with the agents of ISI, with whom he was in constant touch. Shahzad has shared confidential information related to India’s security with the agents of ISI,” it added.He reportedly provided Indian SIM cards to ISI operatives and funneled money to support their network in India.Scrutiny around espionage activities has sharply intensified following recent military tensions between India and Pakistan, with authorities increasingly focusing on unconventional channels of information leaks.

Social media influencers and YouTubers, once overlooked, have now come under the radar as potential tools for foreign intelligence agencies to spread propaganda and gather sensitive data, leading to several high-profile arrests in recent weeks.

