

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks at a group interview with media in Tokyo, Japan, May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon



JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (Reuters) – Underlying inflation in Japan remains “a bit below” the Bank of Japan’s 2% target, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said at a Federal Reserve research symposium on Saturday, adding that was an argument for maintaining the current approach to monetary policy.

“We think that underlying inflation is still a bit below our target,” Ueda said. “This is why we are sticking with our current monetary easing framework.”