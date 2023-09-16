Introduction:

Market Corrections vs. Crashes:

Before we explore the historical context, it’s crucial to differentiate between market corrections and crashes. The common usage of these terms can sometimes blur their distinctions. Corrections typically involve a market drop of more than 10% but less than 20%, whereas crashes are characterised by declines of 20% or more.

How Often Do Stock Market Crashes Occur?

Market crashes, the most severe and financially impactful events, are notably challenging to predict. Although they lack a discernible pattern, historical data offers insights into their frequency and duration. Since 1950, the S&P 500 has experienced declines of 20% or more on 12 occasions. These crashes have averaged a market price decline of approximately 33.38%, lasting an average of 342 days.

How Long Does a Stock Market Crash Last?

A genuine stock market crash is a formidable event. Such crashes cut stock prices by an average of 36% from their peak, typically extending over a year and a half. However, the silver lining is that the bull markets following these crashes tend to be robust and enduring, as demonstrated by historical data.

How Long Does a Stock Market Correction Last?

In contrast to crashes, corrections are more manageable. With 24 corrections recorded since World War II, these events involve milder market declines, averaging around 14.3%. While corrections may last for several months, their recoveries tend to be swift, typically taking just four months.

How Often Do Stock Market Corrections Occur?

Corrections are a more frequent occurrence, transpiring roughly every 1.2 years since 1980. On average, a market decline of 10% or more occurs within this timeframe. Understanding the regularity of corrections helps contextualise market drops.

