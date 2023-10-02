Developer Aggro Crab, the studio behind 2020’s Going Under and the publisher of 2021’s Subway Midnight, revealed Another Crab’s Treasure during a Nintendo Direct last year. It garnered a lot of attention, especially from those Soulslike players who were patiently awaiting a team to create an underwater one where you play as a crab. Now, you can check out Another Crab’s Treasure for yourself with a new Steam demo that goes live tomorrow, October 3.
The studio says this demo will feature two explorable areas: The Moon Caves, which is Another Crab’s Treasure’s tutorial area, and The Expired Grove.
If you haven’t yet seen this game in action, check out the latest Another Crab’s Treasure trailer below:
As you can see from the trailer above, Another Crab’s Treasure is set to hit Xbox Game Pass when it launches on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One next year. It will also launch on Switch and PC at the same time. Aggro Crab has not revealed a release date for the game.
