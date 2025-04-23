ECONOMYNEXT – A trilingual inscription jointly submitted by China and Sri Lanka featuring texts in Chinese, Persian, and Tamil, has been inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has said.

The stone tablet dated February 15, 1409 features texts in Chinese, Persian, and Tamil.

“Installed by Chinese Admiral Zheng He during one of his voyages, the inscription praises Buddha, Vishnu, and Allah,” Xinhua reported. “UNESCO describes it as the only known trilingual text combining these three languages and representing three distinct civilizations.”

Three documentary heritage collections submitted by China have been inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register.

“Documentary heritage is an essential yet fragile element of the Memory of the World. This is why UNESCO invests in safeguarding it, shares best practices, and maintains this register that records the broadest threads of human history,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Among the 74 newly added entries, China contributed two solo submissions – the Bianzhong of Marquis Yi of Zeng and the Steles of Shaolin Temple – as well as the joint submission with Sri Lanka.

With the latest additions, the Memory of the World Register now comprises 570 collections, encompassing a wide range of subjects including the scientific revolution, women’s contribution to history, and major milestones of multilateralism. (Colombo/Apr23/2025)