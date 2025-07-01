Egypt’s capital, Cairo and the Giza governorate experienced moderate to heavy rainfall in several areas on Tuesday – an unexpected occurrence due to the searing heatwave that has gripped the nation.

Meteorological experts had previously confirmed that Tuesday would see high temperatures continue across most regions, with very hot and humid weather during the day. Northern coastal areas were expected to be milder but still humid, while nights and early mornings would remain moderately warm.

The Director General of Forecasts and Early Warning for Weather Risks at the Meteorological Authority, Mahmoud Shahin, told Youm7 that increased humidity today would make the actual temperatures feel two-three degrees Celsius higher.

He also predicted misty fog forming between four am and eight am in areas stretching from northern Egypt to Greater Cairo, northern Upper Egypt, Canal Cities, and central Sinai.

Shahin anticipated disruptions in maritime navigation along parts of the coasts of Matrouh, El Alamein, Alexandria, and Beheira Governorate.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 50 to 70 km/h, with waves reaching heights of two to 3.5 meters.

This unusual weather phenomenon is part of the climatic fluctuations currently affecting the country during this time of year, where high temperatures coincide with rainfall.

This combination necessitates caution from citizens, especially when driving in misty conditions.