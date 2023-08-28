“Canadian autoworkers have sent a strong message to [Detroit 3] automakers that they are united behind our bargaining committees in an effort to improve pensions, increase wages, and secure good, union jobs in the EV future,” Payne said in a statement on Sunday. “Our bargaining teams are set to resume negotiations with the unwavering support of Unifor members across the auto sector.

“Make no mistake, our union is fully prepared to take any and all necessary action to achieve our collective bargaining objectives.”

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, with 18,000 autoworkers covered by collective agreements.