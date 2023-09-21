Uniswap’s launch of Uniswap University, in partnership with the Do DAO underscores its commitment to user education and engagement.

This initiative offers a structured learning pathway and practical experience opportunities, empowering users to navigate the intricacies of the V3 exchange.

With a legacy of innovation and growth, Uniswap continues to be a pivotal player in the world of decentralized exchanges.

Uniswap, the decentralized exchange (DEX) powerhouse, has rolled out an educational initiative called Uniswap University in collaboration with the Do Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), a blockchain education-focused entity.

📢 Announcement: Uniswap University is LIVE We’re thrilled to unveil Uniswap University, a comprehensive educational platform tailored for everyone, from beginners to seasoned Uniswap v3 liquidity providers. 🎉 Kudos to @dodao_io for spearheading this project 🫡 Explainer 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yCztxjnau0 — Uniswap Foundation (@UniswapFND) September 21, 2023

This endeavour marks a pivotal move in enhancing user engagement and understanding of Uniswap’s V3 exchange.

The Uniswap University

Uniswap University is designed as a structured learning platform aimed at facilitating the onboarding process for users diving into the intricacies of the V3 exchange. It offers an array of resources, including courses, simulations, and quick guides, catering to individuals at various proficiency levels.

Through Uniswap University, users can access a comprehensive spectrum of knowledge, ranging from fundamental concepts like “What is a DEX?” to more advanced subjects such as “Strategy Backtesting Tools.” The inclusion of interactive simulations for activities like adding/removing liquidity and exploring advanced position management tools enables users to swiftly gain practical experience.

One notable offering within the educational repertoire is an advanced course that delves into the fundamentals of becoming a liquidity provider on the V3 exchange. This course introduces users to diverse strategies, each accompanied by its own set of advantages and drawbacks. Strategies encompass holding stable coins, maintaining 50% of two different tokens, having 100% exposure to a single token, providing liquidity across a wide range, offering liquidity within a narrow range, and participating in volatile token pools.

Uniswap’s Business Source License expiration

Earlier this year, Uniswap’s Business Source License expired, granting developers the freedom to fork the Uniswap V3 protocol and establish their own DEX platforms. Notably, shortly after its May 2021 launch, Uniswap V3 outstripped Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of fee generation.

A staggering $451 million worth of coins and tokens were traded on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet via Uniswap V3 alone. The V3 protocol boasts an impressive $3.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), comprising liquidity pools, staking mechanisms, and DeFi lending.

According to data from DeFiLlama, the cumulative revenue generated by Uniswap’s V1, V2, and V3 protocols amounts to a substantial $327 million annually. During the height of the 2021 bull market, Uniswap reached an astounding peak TVL of $10 billion.