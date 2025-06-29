



If you’ve flown on an airplane lately, chances are, you didn’t have a great experience.

Of course, the problem may not have been the airplane itself so much as the process of getting onto it.

Getting through security can be a hassle, especially if you’re at a busier airport or traveling during a holiday. And from there, there’s the hassle of worrying about whether you’ll actually get to store your carry-on bag on the flight versus ending up being forced to check it.

This assumes, of course, that your plane even shows up. In recent years, flight delays and cancelations have gotten increasingly worse.

In 2023 alone, the Department of Transportation received close to 100,000 complaints related to air travel. And 2025 hasn’t exactly been stellar to start off with.

United Airlines has added a really helpful feature for fliers. Image source: Shutterstock

Missed connections are a huge pain point

It’s always a frustrating thing when your flight doesn’t take off on schedule. But if you’re awaiting a connection, a single delay could trigger a chain reaction that sorely messes with your plans.

Imagine this. Your first flight is delayed just long enough that you miss your connection by 30 minutes. The next flight the airline can rebook you on doesn’t leave until the next morning, so you’re forced to spend the night in an airport-adjacent motor lodge with dicey stains on the sheets.

Then, you head to the airport the next day in the hopes of completing your journey only to learn that that flight is delayed.

Suddenly, you’re a full 24 hours behind schedule. And if you’re unlucky, by the time you arrive at your destination, you’ve missed the wedding/college graduation/important business meeting you were flying out for specifically.

United’s new app could make travel easier

One of the most frustrating things about being delayed during air travel is wondering if you’ll be able to make your connection. You need to mentally gear up to race through the airport, knocking people out of your way as necessary to get to the gate before it closes.

Now, United is making it easier for travelers to figure out if they’ll make their connecting flight or not. It recently launched a new app feature that uses AI-powered data to identify flights that can be held for travelers needing a connection.

Passengers can now get notified in the app if they’ll be able to make a connection. They can also receive directions to the connecting gate along with walk times.

United tested the technology earlier this year with over 350,000 customers and found that 98% successfully made their connecting flight.

David Kinzelman, Chief Customer Officer at United Airlines, said the update was “part of our larger customer experience strategy that is based on being radically transparent with our customers and sharing information with them in easy-to-understand ways.”

Meanwhile, travelers who miss their connecting flights will be able to rebook through the app or join standby lists.

As of now, updates on connecting flights only apply to those at these United hubs:

O’Hare

Denver

Houston

LAX

Newark

San Francisco

Dulles

The feature also only applies to connections where United itself operates both legs of the journey. It doesn’t apply to flights operated by United partners.