Jorge Moreira da Silva, UN Under-Secretary-General and UNOPS Executive Director, is scheduled to visit the Africa region, in a five-day visit that will take him to Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan.

During his visit, Mr. Moreira da Silva will meet national authorities and development partners. He will discuss the practical solutions that UNOPS offer to partners to maximize the impact of their humanitarian, development and peace operations ―all in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The visit also aims at getting a better understanding of the needs on the ground, and how UNOPS can scale operations to respond.

UNOPS ongoing support in the region includes:

In Sudan, where half of the population ―some 25 million people― need humanitarian assistance and protection, UNOPS is strengthening health infrastructure, improving access to clean, safe water, supporting peacekeeping operations to protect civilians, and facilitating a more sustainable and equitable use of natural resources.

In Somalia, UNOPS works to strengthen the capacity of Somali institutions and supports partners in a range of sectors, such as health, governance, peace and security. We work to support reconstruction and state-building through disaster preparedness planning, crisis recovery, climate-resilient infrastructure and strengthening of the security sector.

In Ethiopia, UNOPS works with partners to support national and international development priorities. Over the years, with our partners, we have helped strengthen health and education systems and supported food security. This includes environmentally friendly solutions and innovative models to modernize Ethiopia’s agriculture sector, provide clean energy to off-grid areas and improve health services across the country.

