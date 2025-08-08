Geopolitics is stifling academic freedom and scientific research, but a university head in eastern China believes there is a way to ease the situation on campuses – by letting more foreign students in.

Xi Youmin, president of Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, said easing visa restrictions for foreign students and visitors could help improve understanding of China.

“The world is in a state of division defined by wars, geopolitics and the US tariff war,” Xi said in an interview.

“Such uncertainty leaves people feeling confused and lost.”

He said the closure of some joint venture universities in China and investigations in the United States into scientists of Chinese descent was “a shock to the global scientific community because people used to believe that science and knowledge transcend national borders”.

“Geopolitics is now restructuring the world order. The conflict has already permeated universities and the scientific realm,” Xi said.

“Under the US government’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including threats of funding cuts, universities are making concessions under political pressure – a trend that is quite abnormal,” he said.