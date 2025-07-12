Hong Kong’s oldest university has issued a warning letter to a male law student accused of making pornographic images of fellow classmates and other women by using artificial intelligence (AI).

The University of Hong Kong said on Saturday that it was aware of the accusations, adding the student in question had received a warning letter and was asked to issue a formal apology to the affected classmates.

“The university has kept in communication with the affected students and with the consideration of taking care of their well-being, the university has taken various steps, including class adjustments, to address their needs,” it said.

“As for the student engaged in the alleged behaviour, the university has already issued him a warning letter and demanded a formal apology from him to his affected peers.”

The university said it “deeply understood” the concerns raised and would further review the case, as well as take further actions when appropriate to ensure “a safe and respectful learning environment”.

Its statement came hours after three people, who claimed to be among the victims, levelled accusations against the law student referred to as “X’ in social media posts on Saturday, alleging the institution had not done enough to hold the man accountable.