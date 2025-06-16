Let’s face it—nobody’s getting enough sleep, everyone’s running on fumes, and true relaxation is a myth sold to us by overpriced spas and meditation apps.

The modern world doesn’t let up, and instead of fighting it, people are looking for ways to hack their biology. Enter cannabinoids—those curious little compounds in cannabis and hemp that promise to take the edge off without the messiness of pharmaceuticals.

CBD, CBN, THCv—these aren’t just random letters thrown together to confuse you. Each one does something different, and depending on what you’re after (better sleep, more energy, or the ability to chill the hell out), you might want to pick one over the other.

Mellow Fellow is one of the leading sellers and providers of Cannabinoids; let’s break them down so you know what’s best for you.

CBN: The Sleepytime Cannabinoid That Might Just Work

If you’ve ever smoked an old bag of weed and passed out, you’ve unknowingly met CBN.

CBN, the lesser-known sibling of CBD, has earned a reputation as a natural sedative. Dubbed the “sleep cannabinoid,” it’s gaining traction despite limited scientific backing. With mounting anecdotal claims, it’s positioning itself as a contender in the world of sleep remedies.

CBN is created when THC degrades—so, in a way, it’s weed that’s aged like a fine whiskey. It doesn’t get you high, but it does seem to bring on a wave of relaxation that can lull you into sleep. Many people looking to ditch melatonin (which can leave you groggy and mess with your dreams) are experimenting with CBN instead. Products like CBN-infused gummies and tinctures are popping up everywhere, promising deep, uninterrupted sleep without the heavy-headed crash the next morning.

Does it work for everyone? No. Some people swear by it, while others say it does nothing but lighten their wallet. But if you’ve cycled through all the usual sleep aids and still find yourself staring at the ceiling at 3 AM, it might be worth a shot.

THCv: The Adderall of Weed?

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, there’s THCv—the supposed “energy cannabinoid.” If you’re expecting a THC-like high, don’t. THCv has more in common with a double shot of espresso than a lazy Sunday blunt. Some people call it “Weederall” because it’s been linked to increased focus, motivation, and even appetite suppression (yes, you read that right—THCv can suppress the munchies rather than trigger them).

Dubbed “diet weed” by some, THCv is the latest fascination for those chasing productivity. It’s marketed as a stimulant alternative—energy without the edge, focus without the fallout. Though solid evidence is scarce, the buzz around its ADHD and energy-boosting potential is hard to ignore.

Of course, it’s not a miracle cure. If you’re pulling all-nighters and living off fast food, no amount of THCv is going to save you. But if you’re looking for a little extra mental clarity without resorting to prescription stimulants, it could be an interesting experiment.

CBD: The Classic Chiller

CBD has cemented itself as the go-to cannabinoid that doesn’t intoxicate. Marketed as a fix for anxiety, aches, and everything between, it’s the quiet workhorse of the wellness scene. The real question is: does it actually work?

The answer, annoyingly, is it depends. CBD hits differently for everyone. For some, it’s a ticket to calm; for others, it’s just expensive placebo. Despite the mixed results, its reputation as a subtle remedy for stress, anxiety, and workout recovery keeps growing. Forget instant Zen; this is more like a gentle nudge toward calm. Compared to THC, it’s the sober friend at the party—no paranoia, no head fog, just the right amount of chill..

So, Which One Should You Try?

It all comes down to what you need:

If you can’t sleep: Try CBN and see if it works better for you than melatonin.

Try and see if it works better for you than melatonin. If you need focus and energy: Look into THCv —it might be the closest thing to a natural stimulant.

Look into —it might be the closest thing to a natural stimulant. If you just need to relax without losing your edge: Good old CBD is still a solid bet.

Of course, none of these are magic pills. Sleep, energy, and relaxation are all tied to lifestyle choices, and no amount of cannabinoids will fix a terrible diet, no exercise, and a phone addiction that keeps you up until 2 AM. But if you’re looking for an extra edge—something to nudge your body in the right direction—CBD, CBN, and THCv might be worth exploring.

Amazon might not let you buy them (yet), but trust me, they’re out there.