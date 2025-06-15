Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and Haifa Port were hit by Iranian missile strikes on Sunday. Israeli media reported that approximately 30 Iranian missiles were launched towards Israel in the latest barrage.

Fars News Agency released footage reportedly showing a direct Iranian missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, with Haifa Port also being targeted.

The agency announced that the retaliatory Iranian attack specifically aimed at buildings belonging to Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems arms manufacturer. Tasnim News Agency also confirmed that “Iranian missiles struck the Ben Gurion Airport area in Tel Aviv.”

Sunday’s evening, Iran struck strategic Israeli locations in several areas. Widely circulated video clips showed flames rising from missile impact sites at Haifa Port. The Israeli Fire and Rescue Authority reported that two residential buildings suffered direct hits in the Coastal District, and another residential building was struck in the Southern District.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that one of the Iranian missiles directly hit a synagogue.