Unrwa, the largest humanitarian provider for approximately six million Palestinian refugees, has said that airdrops of aid from several UN member states have continued over Gaza, “despite warnings from several international bodies that they are very expensive and ineffective”.
The UN agency added that it has not been allowed to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza for over five months.
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 9, 2025