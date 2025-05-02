The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (Unrwa) has warned that the ongoing Israeli blockade of Gaza is silently killing increasing numbers of children and called on Israel to lift the aid blockade.

“Today marks two months of siege on the people of Gaza. It is a siege on children, women, older people and ordinary men. They are collectively punished for being born [and] living in Gaza, something not of their making,” Unrwa Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on X.

“With every additional day, the siege will silently kill more children and women in addition to those killed by bombardments,” Lazzarini wrote. “The State of Israel must lift the siege [and] allow a flow of basic supplies.”