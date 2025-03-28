The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (Unrwa) has raised alarms over accumulating waste in Gaza, stating it “puts people’s health and lives at risk” and worsens the environmental crisis.

“The growing waste crisis further intensifies the environmental and public health challenges, deepening the suffering of those already enduring unimaginable hardship,” said Unrwa.

UN agencies have repeatedly highlighted that the collapse of solid waste management in the Strip is facilitating the rapid spread of infectious diseases.