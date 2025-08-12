The longer children in Gaza are out of school, the greater the risk of a lost generation, warned the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa).
“Every day away from the classroom takes away the future they deserve,” the agency said in a post on X.
“The consequences of this war are long-term for Gaza’s children. A ceasefire is the first step to getting them back to school,” it said.
The longer children in #Gaza are out of school, the greater the risk of a lost generation. Every day away from the classroom takes away the future they deserve.
The consequences of this war are long term for Gaza’s children.
A #ceasefire is the first step to getting them back… pic.twitter.com/TV8bsAcmzQ
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 12, 2025