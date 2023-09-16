Introduction

The alto saxophone is a captivating musical instrument that has charmed audiences across the globe with its rich and expressive tones. For professional saxophonists, selecting the right alto saxophone is not merely a choice, but a commitment to their craft. In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the world of professional alto saxophones, exploring their history, key features, renowned manufacturers, and the criteria to consider when making this pivotal musical investment.

The Evolution of the Alto Saxophone

Birth of the Saxophone

The saxophone, invented by Adolphe Sax in the early 1840s, marked a revolutionary moment in the world of woodwind instruments. Adolphe Sax’s innovative creation combined elements of the clarinet and the oboe, resulting in a family of instruments that ranged from the soaring soprano saxophone to the deep and resonant bass saxophone. Among these, the alto saxophone emerged as a versatile and expressive instrument, occupying a central place in various musical genres, including jazz, classical, and contemporary music.

Advancements in Design

Over the years, the alto saxophone has seen numerous design improvements. Early models featured simple key systems and limited range, while modern professional alto saxophones boast intricate keywork and expanded registers. The evolution of materials and craftsmanship has led to enhanced tonal quality, projection, and playability.

Characteristics of Professional Alto Saxophones

Materials and Construction

Brass vs. Other Materials

Professional alto saxophones are primarily crafted from high-quality brass. Brass offers a perfect balance between durability and resonance, allowing for a rich and warm tone. Some manufacturers experiment with alternative materials, such as bronze, sterling silver, or even gold plating, which can impart unique tonal characteristics.

Ribbed vs. Post-to-Body Construction

Ribbed construction, where the instrument’s body is reinforced with ribs, is the traditional method for saxophone manufacturing. However, some contemporary saxophones feature post-to-body construction, which eliminates the need for ribs and can result in improved resonance and response.

Keywork and Ergonomics

High F# Key

Professional alto saxophones typically include a high F# key, which expands the instrument’s range and allows for greater versatility in playing.

Adjustable Thumb Rests

Ergonomics are paramount for extended playing sessions. Many professional alto saxophones come equipped with adjustable thumb rests and palm keys to accommodate different hand sizes and playing styles.

Finish and Aesthetics

Lacquer vs. Silver vs. Unlacquered

The finish of a saxophone not only affects its appearance but also its sound. Lacquer and silver-plated finishes are common, with lacquer offering a warmer sound and silver producing a brighter tone. Some players prefer the raw and unlacquered look for aesthetic reasons.

Tone and Sound

Bright vs. Dark

Professional alto saxophones come in various tonal profiles, from bright and cutting to dark and mellow. The choice of tonal character often depends on the player’s musical genre and personal preference.

Projection and Articulation

A hallmark of a professional alto saxophone is its ability to project sound with clarity and precision. Professional models are finely tuned to provide exceptional articulation and dynamic control.

Renowned Manufacturers

Selmer Paris

Selmer Paris Series III

Selmer Paris is a legendary name in the world of saxophones. The Selmer Paris Series III alto saxophone is celebrated for its superb craftsmanship and balanced tone. It remains a top choice for many professional saxophonists.

Yamaha

Yamaha Custom EX

Yamaha is renowned for its consistent quality and innovation. The Yamaha Custom EX series offers versatility, reliability, and exceptional playability, making it a favorite among professionals.

Yanagisawa

Yanagisawa AWO20

Yanagisawa, a Japanese manufacturer, is known for its meticulous attention to detail. The Yanagisawa AWO20 alto saxophone boasts a warm and centered sound, ideal for classical and jazz musicians alike.

Choosing the Right Professional Alto Saxophone

Consider Your Musical Style

Jazz

If you’re a jazz enthusiast, you may lean towards saxophones with a brighter tone and quick response to capture the genre’s improvisational spirit.

Classical

Classical musicians often prefer alto saxophones with a darker, more centered sound for orchestral and chamber music settings.

Playability and Comfort

Try different saxophones to find the one that feels most comfortable in your hands and offers the best ergonomics for your playing style.

Budget and Value

Professional alto saxophones vary in price, so it’s crucial to establish a budget and seek the best value within your range. Remember that investing in a high-quality instrument is an investment in your musical journey.

Conclusion

Selecting a professional alto saxophone is a deeply personal and artistically significant choice. Your chosen instrument will become an extension of your musical expression, influencing your sound and technique. With the guidance provided in this article, you can embark on your quest to find the perfect professional alto saxophone that will allow you to explore the limitless possibilities of this enchanting instrument. Whether you’re drawn to the resonant tones of classical music or the improvisational freedom of jazz, a well-chosen alto saxophone will be your trusted companion on your musical journey.