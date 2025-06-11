The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad, has postponed the UP PGT 2025 exam. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in June. The board will announce the new date soon on its official website and in newspapers. Candidates who had applied for the exam are advised to keep checking the official site for further updates.

Meanwhile, the UP TGT exam will continue as planned. Admit cards for both exams will be released ahead of their respective dates.

UP TGT, PGT Revised Exam Dates 2025



According to the official notice, the UP PGT 2025 exam will now be held in the last week of August 2025. The exact date is yet to be announced.

The UP TGT 2025 exam will be held as scheduled on July 21 and 22, 2025.

UP PGT Exam 2025 Admit Card

PGT Admit Card to Be Released 10 Days Before Exam

The UP PGT admit card 2025 will be released ten days before the revised exam date. Once available, candidates can download it from the official website – upsessb.pariksha.nic.in. The admit card will include important details such as exam date, time, reporting time, exam centre name and address, candidate’s photograph and signature, and exam-day instructions.To download the UP PGT call letter, candidates must use their registration number, date of birth, and security code.

UP TGT Exam 2025 Admit Card

TGT admit card will be released by July 12. The UP TGT exam will be conducted on July 21 and 22, 2025. The admit card for this exam will be available by July 12, 2025. The download process is the same as for the PGT admit card. Candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam centre on the day of the examination.

UP TGT, PGT Exam 2025: How to download Admit card

Steps to Download UPSESSB Admit Card

Visit the official website – upsessb.pariksha.nic.in or www.upsessb.org

Click on the admit card or call letter link on the homepage

Enter the login details – registration number, date of birth, and security code

Download the admit card and take a printout

UP TGT, PGT Exam 2025

Over 4 Lakh Applicants Expected for PGT Exam

As per the registration data, more than four lakh candidates are expected to appear for the UP PGT 2025 exam. The final number of participants will be confirmed after the exam is conducted.

With the exam now postponed, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

