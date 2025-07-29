The Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that up to 100 people were killed and over 382 were injured in the past 24 hours due to ongoing strikes by Israel.

The Safa Press Agency reported that there are victims who remain under the rubble and on the streets, with ambulance and civil defense crews still unable to reach them due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment and the danger posed by the targeted areas.

Fourteen new deaths due to starvation were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths resulting from the famine to 147, including 88 children.

This brings the death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 59,921 dead and 145,233 injured.

The number of killed and injured since March 18, 2025 alone has reached 8,755 dead and 33,192 injured.