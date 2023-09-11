When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

This week’s best mattress sales can help you save major money on the most important investment you can make toward your health. Top mattress brands are shaving hundreds off some of our favorites from our best mattresses guide, including picks from Leesa, DreamCloud, Saatva, and Tempur-Pedic.

These mattress discounts can exceed thousands if you’re buying a king or queen-size bed, but you’ll also find substantial savings on twins, full, and everything else. In addition to mattresses, many sales include free bedding accessories and additional savings on bed frames and other furniture.

Below, we highlight the best deals on mattresses we’ve tested firsthand, and you can find even more offers from the best mattress brands further down. Note: Prices shown are for queen-size mattresses, but most discounts apply to all mattress sizes, often selectable on the same page.

Best mattress sales

Best Leesa mattress sales

Leesa has extended its sale that saves you up to $820 on select mattresses and throws in two free pillows with each order. You can also save 20% on all bases and get up to 25% off bedding accessories. Insider readers can take another $25 off their order with exclusive promo code INSIDER25.

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid, currently $300 for off the queen size, is our current pick for best hybrid mattress. Our sleep experts consider it the best mattress overall. It’s also our top mattress for back pain, and you can read our Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress review to learn why.

Best Saatva mattress deals

Saatva’s current sale can save you up to $600 on all mattresses. The more you spend, the more you save. Your upper limit for savings is $500 unless you add an Adjustable Base Plus or any bed frame with a mattress purchase, and that’ll unlock the additional $100 off. You’ll have 0% APR financing options at checkout.

Look below for prices on some of Saatva’s top queen-size mattresses, like the well-reviewed Saatva Classic that drops to $1,695. The more premium Saatva Solaire with adjustable firmness would be $400 off in queen, bringing its price down to $3,345. You can use the same links to quickly check the prices on sizes from Twin XL to King Upper-Flex.

Best DreamCloud mattress sales

With DreamCloud’s current sale, new customers can save 50% on all mattresses. Prices start from $499. You can view the post-discount prices on DreamCloud’s queen-size mattress lineup below and easily check prices on other sizes by clicking through. DreamCloud also has up to 50% off bed frames and bedding.

Best Tempur-Pedic mattress sales

Tempur-Pedic’s latest sale saves you up to $700 on select adjustable mattress sets and 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress. Also, get $300 in free accessories with select mattress purchases using code 300FREE.

Best Nolah mattress sales

You can save up to $1,200 on select mattresses at Nolah, including the Evolution 15-inch. This best-selling hybrid mattress has seven layers of foam, coils, and padding for added comfort and support, and prices start at $999 ($500 off) for a twin. Your total discount gets higher each size up—a queen falls from $2,499 to $1,699 ($800 off), for instance.

Other mattresses in Nolah’s lineup start at $699, and you’ll get two free Squishy pillows (a $198 value) with each mattress purchase.

All the best mattress sales happening right now

How to choose a mattress

Your mattress preference depends on several factors that are entirely personal and unique to you. That’s why purchasing a mattress with a risk-free trial is imperative. You won’t know if a mattress is right for you until you sleep on it for two to four weeks. Fortunately, most mattresses we recommend have trial periods of 100 nights or more, some stretching to 365 days.

Your sleep position usually determines the best mattress firmness for you. Softer mattresses are best for side sleepers since they allow the hips and shoulders to sink in, keeping the spine aligned, which is crucial for a good night’s sleep. Stomach sleepers gravitate to firmer mattresses because they don’t want to sink in as much, while back sleepers sit somewhere in the middle.

Body size also plays a role. Firmer mattresses tend to be more supportive for heavier individuals. Softer mattresses allow petite people to sink in more.

What are the different mattress types?

Shopping for the perfect mattress is no longer just about size. Myriad options exist for build type, toppers, foam support, and more. Here’s a quick guide on the most common mattress types to get you started:

Hybrid mattresses are popular because they combine individually wrapped coils and memory foam to provide supportive comfort. They’re usually durable and promote airflow for a cooler sleep. Learn more in our best hybrid mattress guide.

are popular because they combine individually wrapped coils and memory foam to provide supportive comfort. They’re usually durable and promote airflow for a cooler sleep. Learn more in our best hybrid mattress guide. Memory foam mattresses are more affordable and mold to the contours of your body. Foam often traps heat, which is great for cold sleepers but awful for hot sleepers. Check out our guide to the best memory foam mattresses for our top picks.

are more affordable and mold to the contours of your body. Foam often traps heat, which is great for cold sleepers but awful for hot sleepers. Check out our guide to the best memory foam mattresses for our top picks. Latex foam is pricier but breathes better and has a more responsive feel.

is pricier but breathes better and has a more responsive feel. Popularized by Sleep Number, adjustable air beds use air to customize your mattress’s firmness for optimal comfort. This is a great option for couples with drastically different comfort preferences. Read our full Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed Review.