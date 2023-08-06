Wholesale store Costco routinely offers notable discounts for purchasing and leasing new cars. This May, the retail giant began offering $2,500 off MSRP for Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 EVs. In the past, Costco featured solid deals on the Chevrolet Bolt and Audi e-tron.

Costco’s latest discounts returns to the German automaker with three levels of discounts. The new deals encompass the majority of Audi’s offerings and range from $1,000 to $5,000 off the sticker price.

The Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 e-tron Sportback, Q8 e-tron, and Q8 e-tron Sportback all receive $1,500 in incentives through the Costco program. The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron start at $49,800 and $74,400, respectively, excluding destination fees. The Q4 e-tron is good for up to 265 miles on the EPA scale, and the Q8 e-tron can squeeze out 285 miles, thanks to its substantial 114kWh battery pack.

The $5,000 discount is reserved for the quite expensive e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. These vehicles come in with hefty $106,500 and $147,100 tags, meaning the discount will still leave the less expensive e-tron GT with a six-figure price. Nonetheless, the RS e-tron GT has 637 horsepower and can sprint to sixty in a mere 3.1 seconds.

While these discounts aren’t game-changing, they help since none of Audi’s electric cars currently qualify for the federal tax credit. Some have speculated that Audi might consider manufacturing in the United States, but there are no definitive plans yet. For now, drivers wanting the premium style of an Audi might want to tap into Costco’s incentives before driving off the lot.